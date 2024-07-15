U.S. Airmen and their families gather for the wing eating competition during Freedom Fest 2024 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 3, 2024. The event included a live band, various competitions, a gaming area, food eating competitions and a fireworks show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8532095
|VIRIN:
|240703-F-TI822-2253
|Resolution:
|3827x5740
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
