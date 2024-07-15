Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers. (CIOR) Military Pistol Competition Team Training – 16, JULY 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers. (CIOR) Military Pistol Competition Team Training – 16, JULY 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers are currently training at ASA Fort Dix in preparation to compete in Europe at the 2024 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) Military Competition. CIOR is an annual reserve military competition consisting of NATO member states and other participating nations with 34 countries in total representing 1.3 million reservists. CIOR has been held since 1957 and is a military pentathlon testing service members in pistol and rifle marksmanship, land and water obstacles and orienteering. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 15:02
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers. (CIOR) Military Pistol Competition Team Training – 16, JULY 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix U.S. 2024 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) Military Competition

