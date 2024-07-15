Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers. (CIOR) Military Pistol Competition Team Training – 16, JULY 2024

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers are currently training at ASA Fort Dix in preparation to compete in Europe at the 2024 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) Military Competition. CIOR is an annual reserve military competition consisting of NATO member states and other participating nations with 34 countries in total representing 1.3 million reservists. CIOR has been held since 1957 and is a military pentathlon testing service members in pistol and rifle marksmanship, land and water obstacles and orienteering. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

