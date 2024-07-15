Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New England District Army-Navy Food Drive 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    New England District Army-Navy Food Drive 2023

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Col. Justin R. Pabis, PE, New England District Commander, unloads the car trunk onto a cart during the New England District's Army-Navy Food Drive. The drive ran from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 11:11
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    USACE
    Army-Navy game
    food drive
    New England District

