Col. Justin R. Pabis, PE, New England District Commander, unloads the car trunk onto a cart during the New England District's Army-Navy Food Drive. The drive ran from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 11:11
|Photo ID:
|8531367
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-ME637-1012
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|570.96 KB
|Location:
|CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New England District Army-Navy Food Drive 2023 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
District team holds food drive competition to benefit local Veterans
No keywords found.