The New England District Team and members of a Coalition for a Better Acre with the food donations by the New England District. The food was distributed to five Veteran organizations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 11:11 Photo ID: 8531365 VIRIN: 231206-A-ME637-1011 Resolution: 2064x1376 Size: 639.7 KB Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New England District Army-Navy Food Drive 2023 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.