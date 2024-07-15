The New England District Team and members of a Coalition for a Better Acre with the food donations by the New England District. The food was distributed to five Veteran organizations.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 11:11
|Photo ID:
|8531365
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-ME637-1011
|Resolution:
|2064x1376
|Size:
|639.7 KB
|Location:
|CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New England District Army-Navy Food Drive 2023 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
District team holds food drive competition to benefit local Veterans
No keywords found.