Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New England District Army-Navy Food Drive 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    New England District Army-Navy Food Drive 2023

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    The New England District Team and members of a Coalition for a Better Acre with the food donations by the New England District. The food was distributed to five Veteran organizations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 11:11
    Photo ID: 8531365
    VIRIN: 231206-A-ME637-1011
    Resolution: 2064x1376
    Size: 639.7 KB
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New England District Army-Navy Food Drive 2023 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New England District Army-Navy Food Drive 2023
    New England District Army-Navy Food Drive 2023
    New England District Army-Navy Game Food Drive 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    District team holds food drive competition to benefit local Veterans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army-Navy Game
    food drive
    New England District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download