Adventure dog brings joy to community

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES 12.22.2023 Courtesy Photo 403rd Wing

Maj. C.W. Lemoine and his rescue husky Luna have been spreading cheer to their community throughout December 2023 and the holiday season. When the 403rd Wing’s new Inspector General isn’t investigating and resolving complaints for wing Airmen, he volunteers 40 to 50 hours a month working as a reserve deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Police Department patrolling the streets and answering calls for assistance, and visiting Louisiana communities with his therapy comfort canine. Lemoine describes Luna as his adventure dog, willing to fly in helicopers, go on patrol, and visit with community members. (Courtesy photo)