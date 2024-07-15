Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adventure dog brings joy to community

    Adventure dog brings joy to community

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    Maj. C.W. Lemoine and his rescue husky Luna have been spreading cheer to their community throughout December 2023 and the holiday season. When the 403rd Wing’s new Inspector General isn’t investigating and resolving complaints for wing Airmen, he volunteers 40 to 50 hours a month working as a reserve deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Police Department patrolling the streets and answering calls for assistance, and visiting Louisiana communities with his therapy comfort canine. Lemoine describes Luna as his adventure dog, willing to fly in helicopers, go on patrol, and visit with community members. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, US
    community outreach
    403rd Wing
    ReadyNow
    Inspector General Complaints
    St. Tammany Parish Police Department

