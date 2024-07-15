Reserve Citizen Airmen, rescue dog bring joy to community

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES 12.22.2023 Courtesy Photo 403rd Wing

Maj. C.W. Lemoine and his rescue husky Luna visit community members and go on patrol in this Louisiana St.Tammany Parish Police Department unit they secured through a grant. The Major and Luna have been spreading cheer to their community throughout December 2023 and the holiday season. When the 403rd Wing’s new Inspector General isn’t investigating and resolving complaints for wing Airmen, he volunteers 40 to 50 hours a month working as a reserve deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Police Department patrolling the streets and answering calls for assistance, and visiting Louisiana communities with his therapy comfort canine. (Courtesy photo)