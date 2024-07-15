Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Wing Commanders Call [Image 2 of 3]

    403rd Wing Commanders Call

    KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. David Jackson, 403rd Wing command chief, speaks to Airmen during a commander’s call at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., March 3, 2024. Jackson applauded the wing on their hard work and being mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 10:04
    Photo ID: 8531218
    VIRIN: 240303-F-FC081-1036
    Resolution: 5258x3507
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Keesler AFB
    Military
    mission
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing

