Col. Shawn Mattingly, 403rd Wing deputy commander, takes a picture during a commander’s call at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., March 3, 2024. Mattingly discussed the wing’s mission and priorities in the upcoming months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 10:04
|Photo ID:
|8531217
|VIRIN:
|240303-F-FC081-1040
|Resolution:
|7844x5232
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd Wing Commanders Call [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.