    LRC employee, lifelong resident of Baumholder says Army is her town’s biggest employer [Image 2 of 2]

    LRC employee, lifelong resident of Baumholder says Army is her town’s biggest employer

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Christina Dringelstein, a transportation motor pool dispatcher with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, assists a military police Soldier at her dispatch office on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. As a TMP dispatcher, Dringelstein renews dispatches, ensures the TMP vehicles are serviced, handles the winter/summer tire program, and completes multiple reports and administrative paperwork. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

