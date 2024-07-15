Camp Zama community members and other participants work together to plant several rows of rice during a rice-planting event the Zama International Association hosted June 2 near the installation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 21:34 Photo ID: 8530557 VIRIN: 240602-A-HP857-6524 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 796.53 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rice-planting event connects Camp Zama residents with Japanese culture [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.