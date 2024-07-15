Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 21:34 Photo ID: 8530551 VIRIN: 240602-A-HP857-6768 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 655.62 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Rice-planting event connects Camp Zama residents with Japanese culture [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.