Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMAS Sydney, FGS Frankfurt Am Main replenish at sea during RIMPAC 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    HMAS Sydney, FGS Frankfurt Am Main replenish at sea during RIMPAC 2024

    AT SEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by OR-6 Nicole Dorrett 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Royal Australian Navy light cruiser HMAS Sydney (D48) commanding officer Cmdr. David “Billy” Maddison and navigation officer Lt. Nicholas Dale steer the ship during a replenishment at sea with German Navy replenishment ship FGS Frankfurt Am Main (A 1412) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 10. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Navy Imagery Specialist Leading Seaman Daniel Goodman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 21:26
    Photo ID: 8530534
    VIRIN: 240711-D-RU939-3080
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: AT SEA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMAS Sydney, FGS Frankfurt Am Main replenish at sea during RIMPAC 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by OR-6 Nicole Dorrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMAS Sydney and German Ship Frankfurt Am Main - RAS
    HMAS Sydney and German Ship Frankfurt Am Main - RAS
    HMAS Sydney, FGS Frankfurt Am Main replenish at sea during RIMPAC 2024
    HMAS Sydney and German Ship Frankfurt Am Main – RAS
    HMAS Sydney and German Ship Frankfurt Am Main – RAS
    HMAS Sydney and German Ship Frankfurt Am Main – RAS
    HMAS Sydney, FGS Frankfurt Am Main replenish at sea during RIMPAC 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    HMAS Sydney
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download