HMAS Sydney and German Ship Frankfurt Am Main – RAS

Personnel on-board German navy ship Frankfurt Am Main look out towards HMAS Sydney during a Replenishment at Sea as a part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Navy Imagery Specialist Leading Seaman Daniel Goodman)

