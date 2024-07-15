Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay holds memorial service for CG 6541 [Image 3 of 5]
SHELTER COVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES
07.12.2024
Members from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay, family and friends of the Coast Guard 6541 Dolphin Helicopter air crew, and local community members attend a memorial service for the 6451 in Shelter Cove, California, July 12, 2024. The crew of the 6541 were lost while conducting a search and rescue case in dense fog in the early morning of July 12, 1994. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8530518
|VIRIN:
|240712-G-IC479-1080
|Resolution:
|4642x3089
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|SHELTER COVE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay holds memorial service for CG 6541