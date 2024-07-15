Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay holds memorial service for CG 6541 [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay holds memorial service for CG 6541

    SHELTER COVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Members from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay, family and friends of the Coast Guard 6541 Dolphin Helicopter air crew, and local community members attend a memorial service for the 6451 in Shelter Cove, California, July 12, 2024. The crew of the 6541 were lost while conducting a search and rescue case in dense fog in the early morning of July 12, 1994. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 21:59
    Location: SHELTER COVE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Memorial
    Service
    Dolphin
    Helicopter
    Shelter Cove
    CG 6541

