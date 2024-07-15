Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay holds memorial service for CG 6541

    Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay holds memorial service for CG 6541

    SHELTER COVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A plaque depicting the air crew of the Coast Guard helicopter 6541 is seen at the 30-year memorial service at Shelter Cove, California, July 12, 2024. Lt. Laurence Williams, Lt. Mark Koteek, Senior Chief Petty Officer Peter Leeman and Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Gill were the crew of the 6541 that were lost while conducting a search and rescue case in dense fog in the early morning of July 12, 1994. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves)

