Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay holds memorial service for CG 6541 [Image 4 of 5]
SHELTER COVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES
07.12.2024
A plaque depicting the air crew of the Coast Guard helicopter 6541 is seen at the 30-year memorial service at Shelter Cove, California, July 12, 2024. Lt. Laurence Williams, Lt. Mark Koteek, Senior Chief Petty Officer Peter Leeman and Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Gill were the crew of the 6541 that were lost while conducting a search and rescue case in dense fog in the early morning of July 12, 1994. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8530519
|VIRIN:
|240712-G-IC479-1063
|Resolution:
|6032x4013
|Size:
|21.89 MB
|Location:
|SHELTER COVE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
