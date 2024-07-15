JBPH-Hickam Intramural Playoffs 2024

A member of the U.S. Army 5th Battlefield Coordination Detachment pitches the ball to a batter from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron "Flightliners" during a playoff softball game at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on July 13, 2024. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Athletics Department offers a variety of intramural and open league sports seasons, promoting esprit de corps among commands and providing competitive opportunities for all players. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Flores)

