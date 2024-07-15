A softball player from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron "Flightliners" dashes to second base as a member from the U.S. Army 5th Battlefield Coordination Detachment tags him during a playoff softball game at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on July 13, 2024. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Athletics Department offers a variety of intramural and open league sports seasons, promoting esprit de corps among commands and providing competitive opportunities for all players. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 19:51 Photo ID: 8530420 VIRIN: 240713-F-DG902-1011 Resolution: 3082x4932 Size: 3.12 MB Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBPH-Hickam Intramural Playoffs 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.