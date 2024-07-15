Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Bliss marks HHC Garrison change of command during ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Team Bliss marks HHC Garrison change of command during ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Capt. De Shawn Walker addresses the audience during the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army garrison Fort Bliss change of command ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 10, 2024. Walker passed the guidon to Capt. Kendrick Lee during the morning ceremony.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 18:53
    Photo ID: 8530394
    VIRIN: 240710-A-KV967-1003
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    soldier
    fort bliss
    family
    texas
    army
    usarmy

