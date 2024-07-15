Team Bliss marks HHC Garrison change of command during ceremony

Capt. De Shawn Walker addresses the audience during the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army garrison Fort Bliss change of command ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 10, 2024. Walker passed the guidon to Capt. Kendrick Lee during the morning ceremony.

