Team Bliss marks HHC Garrison change of command during ceremony

Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison commander, hands the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Bliss guidon to Capt. Chadwick Lee, the incoming company commander, during a company change of command ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 10, 2024. The garrison command manages services for more than 100,000 troops, family members, retirees, and guests at Bliss.

