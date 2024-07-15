NETCOM Commanding General Major General Christopher Eubank and Command Sargent Major Michael Runk brief the Philippine Army delegation led by Colonel Windell Frederick T. Rebong on the actions NETCOM has taken to secure, defend and unify the Army's portion of the Department of Defense Information Network.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 18:16
|Photo ID:
|8530384
|VIRIN:
|240715-O-TE110-4838
|Resolution:
|1920x1281
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETCOM hosts information exchange with Philippine Army [Image 4 of 4], by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETCOM hosts information exchange with Philippine Army
Department of the Army