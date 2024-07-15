Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETCOM hosts information exchange with Philippine Army [Image 4 of 4]

    NETCOM hosts information exchange with Philippine Army

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    NETCOM Commanding General Major General Christopher Eubank and Command Sargent Major Michael Runk brief the Philippine Army delegation led by Colonel Windell Frederick T. Rebong on the actions NETCOM has taken to secure, defend and unify the Army's portion of the Department of Defense Information Network.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8530384
    VIRIN: 240715-O-TE110-4838
    Resolution: 1920x1281
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETCOM hosts information exchange with Philippine Army [Image 4 of 4], by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NETCOM hosts information exchange with Philippine Army
    NETCOM hosts information exchange with Philippine Army
    NETCOM hosts information exchange with Philippine Army
    NETCOM hosts information exchange with Philippine Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NETCOM hosts information exchange with Philippine Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    Army
    NETCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download