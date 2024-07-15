Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETCOM hosts information exchange with Philippine Army

    NETCOM Commanding General Major General Christopher Eubank, Command Sargent Major

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Story by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ – In a significant display of international collaboration, COL Windell Frederick T. Rebong, the Deputy G6 of the Philippine Army and staff, recently visited the United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Headquarters at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. During this visit, there was a remarkable exchange of best practices related to cybersecurity between the joint partners.

    NETCOM Commanding General Major General Christopher Eubank expressed his enthusiasm about the fruitful discussions, stating, "The exchange of cybersecurity best practices with our esteemed partners from the Philippine Army has been truly enlightening. It is through such collaborations that we strengthen our defenses and keep our networks secure."

    COL Windell Frederick T. Rebong also shared his thoughts on the visit, emphasizing the importance of sharing knowledge and expertise in cybersecurity. He remarked, "Visiting NETCOM and engaging in discussions about cybersecurity has been a valuable experience for us. By learning from each other, we can enhance our cybersecurity measures and better protect our respective assets."

    The visit highlighted NETCOM's unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of the Army's portion of the Department of Defense Information Network not just within U.S. borders but globally. Through partnerships and knowledge sharing initiatives like this, NETCOM demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding critical information infrastructure and upholding cybersecurity standards worldwide.

    Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis, and conflict. We are responsible for providing the U.S. Army with a Unified Network based on Zero Trust Principles. We operate, maintain, and secure the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network through three lines of effort: People, Readiness, and Continuous Improvement. The NETCOM team is composed of 14,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, Contract and Host Nation Employees stationed and deployed in more than 30 countries around the world.

    Enhancing decision dominance!

