    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Bennett 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 14, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro waves to sailors onboard USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) durning their return to homeport July 14, 2024. USS Philippine Sea is returning to Naval Station Norfolk after a 9-month deployment to U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist William Bennett IV)

    This work, SECNAV Attends USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Return to Homeport [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECNAV; Department of the Navy; USS Philippine Sea; Return to Homeport

