SECNAV Attends USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Return to Homeport

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 14, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with sailors’ families from USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) durning their return to homeport July 14, 2024. USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) is returning to Naval Station Norfolk after a 9-month deployment to U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist William Bennett IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US