Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos, Texas, commanding general, speaks during the 1st Armored Division change of command at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 11, 2024. Bernabe was the 1st AD and Fort Bliss commanding general from 2020 to 2022.
|07.11.2024
|07.15.2024 16:57
|8530166
|240711-A-KV967-1006
|2100x1400
|1020.33 KB
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|2
|0
Former NTC commanding general takes helm of 1st AD, Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by David Poe