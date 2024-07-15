Former NTC commanding general takes helm of 1st AD, Fort Bliss

(From left) Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the incoming 1st Armored Division commanding general; Maj. Gen. James Isenhower III, the 1st AD outgoing commanding general; Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos, Texas, commanding general; and Col. David Norris, the 1st AD chief of staff; “troop the line” during the 1st AD’s change of command ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 11, 2024. Trooping the Line is a military tradition where the ingoing and outgoing commanders formally mark their transition with an inspection of troops.

