    Former NTC commanding general takes helm of 1st AD, Fort Bliss [Image 3 of 4]

    Former NTC commanding general takes helm of 1st AD, Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    (From left) Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the incoming 1st Armored Division commanding general; Maj. Gen. James Isenhower III, the 1st AD outgoing commanding general; Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos, Texas, commanding general; and Col. David Norris, the 1st AD chief of staff; “troop the line” during the 1st AD’s change of command ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 11, 2024. Trooping the Line is a military tradition where the ingoing and outgoing commanders formally mark their transition with an inspection of troops.

