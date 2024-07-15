The United States Army Field Band Departs on International Outreach Mission

The United States Army Field Band is embarking on an international outreach mission to perform at two of the world's most prestigious military music events: the Basel Tattoo in Switzerland and the Hamina Tattoo in Finland. This mission represents a significant effort to strengthen diplomatic and cultural ties with international partners and allies through the universal language of music.

The Basel Tattoo, held annually in Switzerland, is one of the largest military tattoos globally, attracting over 100,000 attendees each year. This year's event runs July 19 – 27 and features military bands and performers from more than 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Switzerland, Australia, Turkey and Finland. Highlights of the Basel Tattoo include intricate marching formations, dazzling light displays, and a grand finale that unites all participating bands in a spectacular musical collaboration.

Similarly, the Hamina Tattoo in Finland, running from 29 July – 3 Aug, is renowned for its celebration of military music and international camaraderie. This event is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators and will feature performances from military bands from countries such as Sweden, France, Belgium and Norway. The Hamina Tattoo's picturesque setting in the historic fortress town of Hamina adds a unique charm to the event, making it a favorite among both performers and audiences.

