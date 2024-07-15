The United States Army Field Band Departs for International Outreach Mission at Basel and Hamina Tattoos

Photo By Robert Piper | The United States Army Field Band is embarking on an international outreach mission to...... read more read more Photo By Robert Piper | The United States Army Field Band is embarking on an international outreach mission to perform at two of the world's most prestigious military music events: the Basel Tattoo in Switzerland and the Hamina Tattoo in Finland. This mission represents a significant effort to strengthen diplomatic and cultural ties with international partners and allies through the universal language of music. The Basel Tattoo, held annually in Switzerland, is one of the largest military tattoos globally, attracting over 100,000 attendees each year. This year's event runs July 19 – 27 and features military bands and performers from more than 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Switzerland, Australia, Turkey and Finland. Highlights of the Basel Tattoo include intricate marching formations, dazzling light displays, and a grand finale that unites all participating bands in a spectacular musical collaboration. Similarly, the Hamina Tattoo in Finland, running from 29 July – 3 Aug, is renowned for its celebration of military music and international camaraderie. This event is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators and will feature performances from military bands from countries such as Sweden, France, Belgium and Norway. The Hamina Tattoo's picturesque setting in the historic fortress town of Hamina adds a unique charm to the event, making it a favorite among both performers and audiences. see less | View Image Page

Fort George G. Meade, Maryland - June 15, 2024

The United States Army Field Band is embarking on an international outreach mission to perform at two of the world's most prestigious military music events: the Basel Tattoo in Switzerland and the Hamina Tattoo in Finland. This mission represents a significant effort to strengthen diplomatic and cultural ties with international partners and allies through the universal language of music.

The Basel Tattoo, held annually in Switzerland, is one of the largest military tattoos globally, attracting over 100,000 attendees each year. This year's event runs July 19 – 27 and features military bands and performers from more than 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Switzerland, Australia, Turkey and Finland. Highlights of the Basel Tattoo include intricate marching formations, dazzling light displays, and a grand finale that unites all participating bands in a spectacular musical collaboration.

Similarly, the Hamina Tattoo in Finland, running from 29 July – 3 Aug, is renowned for its celebration of military music and international camaraderie. This event is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators and will feature performances from military bands from countries such as Sweden, France, Belgium and Norway. The Hamina Tattoo's picturesque setting in the historic fortress town of Hamina adds a unique charm to the event, making it a favorite among both performers and audiences.

Lieutenant Colonel Domingos Robinson, commander and conductor of the United States Army Field Band, emphasized the significance of these performances. "Our participation in the Basel and Hamina Tattoos is a tremendous honor and a vital part of our mission to represent the excellence and professionalism of the United States Army. These events provide an unparalleled opportunity to engage with international audiences as well as partner and ally nations while showcasing the talents of our musicians on a global stage."

The United States Army Field Band's performances at these events are particularly significant in the context of U.S. international relations. The band's participation in the Hamina Tattoo is especially noteworthy as it symbolizes the United States' support for one of the newest NATO members, Finland. Through music, the Field Band aims to foster strong relationships and lay the groundwork for future collaborations and operations between the United States and its allies.

The Field Band's repertoire for these events includes a diverse selection of American patriotic music, classical pieces, and contemporary arrangements. The performances are designed to highlight the band's versatility and musical excellence, leaving a lasting impression on international audiences.

IAs the United States Army Field Band departs for this international outreach mission; the musicians carry with them a message of friendship and solidarity. Through their performances, they will not only entertain but also strengthen the bonds of partnership and cooperation with nations around the world.



Follow the Field Band on their socials for updates from the tattoos, to include video performances. https://www.facebook.com/ArmyFieldBand, @armyfieldband on IG and The United States Army Field Band on YouTube.

For more information about the United States Army Field Band and its upcoming performances, please visit www.armyfieldband.com.

Media Contact: Rob Piper, Public Affairs Officer, United States Army Field Band Email: Robert.p.piper.civ@army.mil.

**###**

About the United States Army Field Band: The United States Army Field Band has been the Army’s musical ambassador since 1946. The band's mission is to connect the American people to their Army, instilling pride and patriotism through music. The Field Band travels thousands of miles each year, performing for audiences across the country and around the world.