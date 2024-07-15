Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104th Fighter Wing promotes Pavelchak to Chief [Image 6 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing promotes Pavelchak to Chief

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Squadron promoted Thomas Pavelchak, equipment maintenance flight superintendent, to chief master sergreant in a ceremony held on July 12, 2024. Pavelchak celebrated the promotion with family and friends, and thanked his fellow Airmen for their help and support over the years.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 11:49
    Photo ID: 8529597
    VIRIN: 240712-Z-DY432-3120
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing promotes Pavelchak to Chief [Image 6 of 6], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    104th Fighter Wing promotes Pavelchak to Chief
    104th Fighter Wing promotes Pavelchak to Chief
    104th Fighter Wing promotes Pavelchak to Chief
    104th Fighter Wing promotes Pavelchak to Chief
    104th Fighter Wing promotes Pavelchak to Chief
    104th Fighter Wing promotes Pavelchak to Chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    104th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download