104th Fighter Wing promotes Pavelchak to Chief

The 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Squadron promoted Thomas Pavelchak, equipment maintenance flight superintendent, to chief master sergreant in a ceremony held on July 12, 2024. Pavelchak celebrated the promotion with family and friends, and thanked his fellow Airmen for their help and support over the years.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

