MH-60S Seahawk gets new payload

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21, Black Jacks, works with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 to test an Airborne Mine Neutralization System during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, in the Pacific Ocean, July 13. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, four submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 171 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 2. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan LeCompte)

