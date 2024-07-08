Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-60S Seahawk gets new payload [Image 2 of 5]

    MH-60S Seahawk gets new payload

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan LeCompte 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21, Black Jacks, works with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 to test an Airborne Mine Neutralization System during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, in the Pacific Ocean, July 13. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, four submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 171 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 2. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan LeCompte)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 18:58
    Photo ID: 8528607
    VIRIN: 240712-N-JF950-1455
    Resolution: 5247x3498
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, MH-60S Seahawk gets new payload [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ryan LeCompte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

