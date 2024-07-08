Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation [Image 4 of 4]

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers &amp; Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, center, poses for a photo with Soldiers and Sailors aboard USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 15:22
    Photo ID: 8528490
    VIRIN: 240713-N-KF697-2111
    Resolution: 5783x3253
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers &amp; Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation
    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers &amp; Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation
    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers &amp; Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation
    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers &amp; Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    U.S. Army Central
    Naval Beach Group 1
    Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael R. Weimer
    CENTCOM_JLOTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT