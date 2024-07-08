Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, left, speaks with Capt. Joel G. Stewart, Commodore, Naval Beach Group 1 (NBG 1), aboard the USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8528488
|VIRIN:
|240713-N-KF697-2062
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
This work, Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS
