Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, left, speaks with Capt. Joel G. Stewart, Commodore, Naval Beach Group 1 (NBG 1), aboard the USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

