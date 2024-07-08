Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer poses for a photo with a U.S. Navy coxswain assigned to Naval Beach Group 1 as he pilots a utility boat outside the Port of Ashdod, Israel, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)
