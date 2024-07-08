Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation [Image 11 of 11]

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers &amp; Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer poses for a photo with a U.S. Navy coxswain assigned to Naval Beach Group 1 as he pilots a utility boat outside the Port of Ashdod, Israel, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 16:09
    Photo ID: 8528486
    VIRIN: 240713-A-YF238-1009
    Resolution: 4245x2830
    Size: 989.38 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Sergeant Major of the Army
    U.S. Army Central
    Naval Beach Group 1
    Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael R. Weimer
    CENTCOM_JLOTS

