Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer dines with Soldiers assigned to 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) aboard their current berthing vessel, the accommodation ship Diamond XI, anchored outside the Port of Ashdod, Israel, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 16:09 Photo ID: 8528480 VIRIN: 240713-A-YF238-1003 Resolution: 4221x2814 Size: 1.07 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.