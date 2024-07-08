Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation [Image 7 of 11]

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers &amp; Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer dines with Soldiers assigned to 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) aboard their current berthing vessel, the accommodation ship Diamond XI, anchored outside the Port of Ashdod, Israel, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)

    USARCENT
    Sergeant Major of the Army
    U.S. Army Central
    CENTCOM_JLOTS
    Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael Weimer

