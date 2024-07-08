USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport

NORFOLK, Va. (July 14, 2024) - A Sailor, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), embraces his newborn after a nine-month deployment to the Atlantic. Eisenhower, the flagship of the Ike Carrier Strike Group, departed Norfolk October 14, 2023 to conduct a scheduled deployment to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and enhanced vigilance activities operations with NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Navy Photo/Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grace V. Lyles)

Date Taken: 07.14.2024
Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US