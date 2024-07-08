Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grace Lyles 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 14, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) return to Naval Station Norfolk, July 14, 2024, concluding a nine-month deployment to the Atlantic. Eisenhower, the flagship of the Ike Carrier Strike Group, departed Norfolk October 14, 2023 to conduct a scheduled deployment to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and enhanced vigilance activities operations with NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Navy Photo/Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grace V. Lyles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 13:25
    Photo ID: 8528314
    VIRIN: 240714-N-WE282-1196
    Resolution: 5141x3427
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Grace Lyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Philippine Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT