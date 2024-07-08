240713-N-UF592-1379 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Sailors prepare an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, to launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, July 13. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 02:36 Photo ID: 8528126 VIRIN: 240713-N-UF592-1379 Resolution: 2607x1734 Size: 875.91 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.