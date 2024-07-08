Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailor Moves Bags of Life Preservers [Image 1 of 2]

    Tripoli Sailor Moves Bags of Life Preservers

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240709-N-CO542-1097

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Herrera Esquivel, from Raleigh, North Carolina, carries a bag of abandon ship life preservers through the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 9, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 23:45
    Photo ID: 8528063
    VIRIN: 240709-N-CO542-1097
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Sailor Moves Bags of Life Preservers [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripoli Sailor Moves Bags of Life Preservers
    Tripoli Sailors Organize Life Preservers

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

