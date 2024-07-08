Tripoli Sailor Moves Bags of Life Preservers

240709-N-CO542-1097



Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Herrera Esquivel, from Raleigh, North Carolina, carries a bag of abandon ship life preservers through the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 9, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

