Sailors organize abandon ship life preservers in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in San Diego, July 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2024 23:45
|Photo ID:
|8528065
|VIRIN:
|240710-N-KX492-1115
|Resolution:
|4161x2774
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Sailors Organize Life Preservers [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
