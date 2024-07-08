Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailors Organize Life Preservers [Image 2 of 2]

    Tripoli Sailors Organize Life Preservers

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240710-N-KX492-1115
    Sailors organize abandon ship life preservers in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in San Diego, July 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

