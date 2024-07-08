240710-N-KX492-1115

Sailors organize abandon ship life preservers in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in San Diego, July 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 23:45 Photo ID: 8528065 VIRIN: 240710-N-KX492-1115 Resolution: 4161x2774 Size: 1.25 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Sailors Organize Life Preservers [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.