    Sailors participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HA/DR) preparedness exercise with Jamaica Defence Force [Image 5 of 6]

    Sailors participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HA/DR) preparedness exercise with Jamaica Defence Force

    JAMAICA

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    KINGSTON, Jamaica. (July 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class Robert Veillette, laying, simulates a mass casualty victim and receives treatment from a combined group of Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and Jamaica Constabulary Force medics during a humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HA/DR) preparedness exercise at JDF’s Up Park Camp as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    This work, Sailors participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HA/DR) preparedness exercise with Jamaica Defence Force [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP24
    USNSBurlington
    continuingpromise

