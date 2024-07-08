Sailors participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HA/DR) preparedness exercise with Jamaica Defence Force

KINGSTON, Jamaica. (July 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Kennedy Haynes, laying on stretcher, is loaded onto a simulated ambulatory vehicle by a combined group of Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and Jamaica Constabulary Force personnel during a humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HA/DR) preparedness exercise at JDF’s Up Park Camp as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

