Fort Hamilton Workforce Recognized at Commander's Final Awards Ceremony

Col. Brian A. Jacobs, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, and Raymond Santiago, deputy to the garrison commander, present Ola Foy with the Civilian Service Achievement Medal during the garrison's All-Hands awards ceremony on July 3, at the Fort Hamilton Community Club's Pierce Room. Additionally, certificates of appreciation and civilian service achievement were awarded to workforce personnel for the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2024. This marked Jacobs' final awards ceremony before his change of command and departure for a new assignment. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

