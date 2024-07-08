Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Workforce Recognized at Commander's Final Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Fort Hamilton Workforce Recognized at Commander's Final Awards Ceremony

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Col. Brian A. Jacobs, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton commander speaks to the employee workforce at an All-Hands awards ceremony July 3, at the Fort Hamilton Community Club's Pierce Room. Jacobs, along with Raymond Santiago, deputy to the garrison commander, present certificates of appreciation and civilian service achievement awards to workforce personnel for the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2024. This marked Jacobs' final awards ceremony before his change of command and departure for a new assignment. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

