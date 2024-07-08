156th LRS Key Spouse Family Event

Family members of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participate in a family day palooza organized by the Air Force Key Spouse Program at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, July 13, 2024. The Air Force Key Spouse Program is part of the Airmen and Family Readiness Center, and its goal is to provide information and resources to Airmen and their families in the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

