    156th LRS Key Spouse Family Event [Image 12 of 17]

    156th LRS Key Spouse Family Event

    GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    Family members of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participate in a family day palooza organized by the Air Force Key Spouse Program at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, July 13, 2024. The Air Force Key Spouse Program is part of the Airmen and Family Readiness Center, and its goal is to provide information and resources to Airmen and their families in the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 16:05
    Location: GUAYNABO, PR
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

