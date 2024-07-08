Lt. Col. Myers retires after over two decades of service

Lt. Col. John Myers, 35th Infantry Division Air & Missile Defense Chief, retired from the Missouri Army National Guard during a ceremony at the Division Headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas, July 13, 2024. Lt. Col. Myers served more than 20 years in the Army, and deployed six times, two of which were with the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

