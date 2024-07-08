Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Myers retires after over two decades of service [Image 4 of 7]

    Lt. Col. Myers retires after over two decades of service

    LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. John Myers, 35th Infantry Division Air & Missile Defense Chief, retired from the Missouri Army National Guard during a ceremony at the Division Headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas, July 13, 2024. Lt. Col. Myers served more than 20 years in the Army, and deployed six times, two of which were with the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 12:41
    Photo ID: 8527705
    VIRIN: 240713-A-KK913-5191
    Resolution: 3747x2644
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Myers retires after over two decades of service [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Myers retires after over two decades of service
    Lt. Col. Myers retires after over two decades of service
    Lt. Col. Myers retires after over two decades of service
    Lt. Col. Myers retires after over two decades of service
    Lt. Col. Myers retires after over two decades of service
    Lt. Col. Myers retires after over two decades of service
    Lt. Col. Myers retires after over two decades of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    missouri
    service
    santa fe
    retirement
    air missile defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT