WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 12, 2024) – Guest of Honor, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with Marines who participated in the Marine Barracks, 8th & I parade in Washington, D.C., July 12, 2024. Guests saw performances by "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, "The Commandant's Own" United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jared Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 11:56 Photo ID: 8527678 VIRIN: 240712-N-LY692-1004 Resolution: 3280x2460 Size: 2.6 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Del Toro is the Guest of Honor at the Marine Barracks 8th & I Parade [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.